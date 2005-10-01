Drafts are visual and highly flexible collaborative documents. They are designed to support any kind of individual or collective thinking, problem framing, and project planning.

Of course! Our free plan lasts forever, and with 500 free blocks, you can do plenty alone or with other Draft's users and guests!

What do you mean by unlimited number of guests?

Draft is intrinsically collaborative, each draft having its own unique URL. Whatever the plan, you can give access to your drafts to as many people you want by just sharing the URL with them. Neither your guests have to install an app, nor to register. They can start contributing in less than 5 seconds.